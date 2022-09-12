SHERIDAN — In an effort to boost enrollment numbers and bring area residents to campus, Sheridan College has launched community interest classes ranging in topics from fly tying and conversational Spanish to The Beatles.
But the classes do more than that, providing instructors with a way to pursue passions and engage different students.
Sheridan College has offered classes for non-degree seeking students in the past, but the effort has been reinvigorated under President Walt Tribley.
“Sometimes colleges get themselves in a place where community education is great, but it’s a big cost to it,” Tribley said. “This is being done in a fiscally sustainable manner. We want to invite the community back on campus and to serve them.”
The revenue generated from community interest classes will help soften the financial impacts of Gillette College separating from the district. Late last year, Tribley estimated the college district will have to make up the difference of approximately $3-3.5 million in funding, though the college has finished the last couple years about $1 million in the black, alleviating some of that burden.
Tribley added most of the community interest classes are taught by existing college employees, but some are taught by community members like Bob Krumm, a fly-fishing guide in the community.
Krumm started guiding as a young man and later taught classes at Sheridan College until 2014. When cuts at the college occurred, Krumm stopped teaching but said he is glad to restart. He noted one primary difference is the technology available to him, allowing students to better see the examples he provides in his fly-tying class.
“I have a strong belief in sharing your treasures,” Krumm said in why he teaches. “That doesn’t have to mean money, but also your skills and your knowledge.”
Chris Erickson, an instructor and coordinator in music and music technology at Sheridan College, will lead a class on The Beatles beginning Oct. 25.
“I’ve been a fan for a long time, and the rapid evolution of the band over just eight years has always fascinated me,” Erickson said of why he chose the popular 1960s band as a class topic. “When the college asked for ideas for community interest courses, I had just watched Peter Jackson’s documentary “Get Back,” and it seemed good timing for a class as the Fab Four are once again in vogue.”
Erickson said many of the community interest classes are aimed at personal enrichment, rather than degrees, and are meant to be light and fun.
“Not that our ‘regular’ classes can’t be fun, but these community courses aren’t focusing on exams and term papers and the like,” he said. “Rather, they’re just a way for community members to come together and explore an interesting topic.”
Tribley said teaching the community interest classes allows staff and faculty to explore things they are passionate about and experience instructing students strictly there to learn.
“They are so appreciative,” Tribley said of community members taking the classes. “They clap for you, they are pleased and they are thirsty to have somebody of the caliber of our faculty teach in their special interest area.”
Tribley said degree-seeking students also appreciate their instructors, but it is an inherently different relationship and dynamic.
Erickson also noted the mission of the college includes a dedication to fostering lifelong learning and appreciation of a variety of ideas, skills and topics. The community interest classes allow for an expansion of that effort.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have the generous support of our community,” Erickson said. “So in addition to our commitment to student success for degree-seeking students, Sheridan College is excited to acknowledge that community support by offering fun, new courses to the residents of Sheridan and the surrounding communities.”
Tribley said enrollment for the community interest courses has been strong, though figuring out what area residents are interested in has proven to be a process of trial and error. Community interest classes are driving enrollment in a positive direction, though, and Tribley encourages everyone to take a look at classes offered for the fall and upcoming semesters.