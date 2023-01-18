SHERIDAN — Sheridan College enrollment numbers increased during the fall semester and look equally positive for the upcoming semester.
Sheridan College Assistant Vice President for Institutional Research Robert Briggs shared the enrollment increases with Sheridan College Board of Trustees Tuesday evening.
Fall semester closed out with Sheridan College seeing a 7.2% increase in headcount compared to the fall 2021 semester. Sheridan College President Walter Tribley said this was due to a combination of factors, including partnerships with Sheridan and Johnson county school districts providing opportunities to earn college credit, as well as increased availability of night, weekend and online classes and programs.
"It's very heartening to see, and it's the effort of the entire college," Tribley told The Sheridan Press. "It takes relevant coursework, teachers, marketing staff and recruiters."
Tribley said he and his wife have taken and are currently taking community courses. Tribley graduated to advanced fly tying and fly-fishing 2, while Jenny Tribley has taken a few of instructor Rod Dugal's ceramics classes.
Walt Tribley said the engagement of the community and entire team at the college remains essential, as the magnitude of change in finances with Gillette College leaving is extraordinary, but the uptick in enrollment means the colleges are moving in the right direction.
Spring semester begins Jan. 23, and enrollment numbers seven days prior to the start of semester show a 9.8% increase compared to the same time in spring 2022.