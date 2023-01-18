10-20-20 sheridan college stock 9web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College enrollment numbers increased during the fall semester and look equally positive for the upcoming semester. 

Sheridan College Assistant Vice President for Institutional Research Robert Briggs shared the enrollment increases with Sheridan College Board of Trustees Tuesday evening. 

