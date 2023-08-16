SHERIDAN — The Northern Wyoming Community College District is anticipating changes to Title IX policies this year, and the board reviewed a survey Tuesday that compared Sheridan College’s performance in certain areas to other schools in Wyoming.
Future Title IX policy changes
In July 2022, the U.S. Department of Education proposed updated Title IX regulations that would further protect students from sex-based harassment and various other forms of discrimination. The final version of the regulations was originally set to be released in May, but the department received more than 240,000 public comments on the proposed rule changes. The department is taking extra time to review the public comments and will now likely release its final updated Title IX policies in October.
NWCCD Assistant Vice President for Human Resources Jennifer McArthur said once the final rules are released this fall, the district will likely have to work quickly to implement them.
“It’s very possible that we will have to be changing our Title IX policies and procedures in the middle of an academic year. They'll give us some time, but nobody knows yet how long,” McArthur said. “They’ll probably give us three to six months for us to get into compliance … but those policies will need to change.”
McArthur also said the district has been focusing on making sure its resources for pregnant students are in compliance with Title IX rules, and a new lactation room was recently opened in Whitney Academic Center for breastfeeding mothers.
“I just wanted to say that we have been really putting a big emphasis on making sure we're in compliance with pregnancy discrimination [policies],” McArthur said. “They’re coming out with new regulations that are very strong about making sure pregnancy discrimination is against the law, and that everybody understands this.”
Survey results
The NWCCD board reviewed the results Tuesday of the Community College Survey of Student Engagement. About 15% of Sheridan College students responded to the voluntary online survey, which was administered in the spring. Results showed Sheridan College scored better than the average benchmark for Wyoming community colleges in the active and collaborative learning category. The college also had a higher than average score in the student effort category.
The survey showed Sheridan College scored lower than average in the academic challenge and support for learners categories. Student-faculty interaction is on-par with other schools in the state.
NWCCD Associate Vice President for Institutional Research Robert Briggs said information the district receives from the survey can be used in the future to guide its planning and visioning process.
“The data that we gathered from CCSSE is a set of data points that can be brought into a strategic plan,” Briggs said. “The next time we administer CCSSE … they are going to allow colleges to do a hybrid administration, both online and sampling students in classes. It’s a better way to raise response rates overall.”
In other news:
NWCCD President Walt Tribley said the district is re-evaluating what its decrease in revenue will be as a result of its separation from Gillette College.
He said calculations are not yet complete, but the net loss will likely be higher than the $3.1 million the district originally anticipated to lose once Gillette College becomes a fully independent district.
As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, Gillette College is currently working through the accreditation process, which Tribley said could take around two years. The transfer of employees to Gillette College has also largely been completed.
Tribley said the district will continue to focus heavily on being fiscally responsible as the separation and accreditation process for Gillette College continues.