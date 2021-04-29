SHERIDAN — Students, along with friends and family, will gather Saturday as Sheridan College hosts live, in-person commencement exercises at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.
The graduation ceremony will help cap two days of milestones for Northern Wyoming Community College District students.
The college’s nursing and dental hygiene programs will be holding “pinning” ceremonies earlier Saturday in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Commencement exercises at Gillette College will be held a day earlier at 7 p.m. on April 30 in the Pronghorn Center.
To comply with statewide event restrictions on capacity, each student will receive four guest tickets for the commencement exercise. The wearing of masks at the events will be encouraged but not required.
Details for Saturday’s events on the Sheridan campus include:
Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony
8 a.m., Saturday, May 1
Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts
Limited capacity
Dental Hygiene Program Pinning Ceremony
10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1
Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts
Limited capacity
Sheridan College Commencement Ceremony
1 p.m., Saturday, May 1
Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome
Limited capacity, free admission, tickets required
For those persons not wishing to attend the live events but still participate, a livestream video of Saturday’s graduation ceremonies will be on the Sheridan College YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCWlk7-tLIYpNyw1tUr10L6A) and also available online at sheridan.edu/commencment.