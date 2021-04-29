04-01-21 Graduation roundup FOR WEB.jpg
Students at Sheridan College will once again be able to celebrate completion of their efforts with a live graduation at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on May 1. The college last held virtual commencement exercises in September 2020 due to restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SHERIDAN — Students, along with friends and family, will gather Saturday as Sheridan College hosts live, in-person commencement exercises at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The graduation ceremony will help cap two days of milestones for Northern Wyoming Community College District students.

The college’s nursing and dental hygiene programs will be holding “pinning” ceremonies earlier Saturday in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Commencement exercises at Gillette College will be held a day earlier at 7 p.m. on April 30 in the Pronghorn Center.

To comply with statewide event restrictions on capacity, each student will receive four guest tickets for the commencement exercise. The wearing of masks at the events will be encouraged but not required.

Details for Saturday’s events on the Sheridan campus include:

Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony

8 a.m., Saturday, May 1

Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts

Limited capacity

Dental Hygiene Program Pinning Ceremony

10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1

Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts

Limited capacity

Sheridan College Commencement Ceremony

1 p.m., Saturday, May 1

Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome

Limited capacity, free admission, tickets required

For those persons not wishing to attend the live events but still participate, a livestream video of Saturday’s graduation ceremonies will be on the Sheridan College YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCWlk7-tLIYpNyw1tUr10L6A) and also available online at sheridan.edu/commencment.

