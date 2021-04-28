02-17-21 nwccd 1.jpg
Art is displayed outside classrooms in the Whitney Center for the Arts on the Sheridan College campus Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The college district board approved a certificate in visual arts at its board meeting Feb. 16, 2021.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College art students will host their annual spring student art sale Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center Atrium. Art featured will include ceramics, prints, drawings, paintings and sculptures.

“The Student Art Sale provides a great opportunity to see student art, show support for the program, and get spring shopping done with hand-crafted gifts,” said art instructor Rod Dugal.

Twenty percent of the sales will go to the ART CLUB at Sheridan College.

For more information contact, Rod Dugal at 307-675-0230, rdugal@sheridan.edu.

