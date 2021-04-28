SHERIDAN — Sheridan College art students will host their annual spring student art sale Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center Atrium. Art featured will include ceramics, prints, drawings, paintings and sculptures.
“The Student Art Sale provides a great opportunity to see student art, show support for the program, and get spring shopping done with hand-crafted gifts,” said art instructor Rod Dugal.
Twenty percent of the sales will go to the ART CLUB at Sheridan College.
For more information contact, Rod Dugal at 307-675-0230, rdugal@sheridan.edu.