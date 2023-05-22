05-22-23 landry may sheridan college graduationweb.jpg
Landry May, a spring 2023 graduate from Sheridan College pictured May 12, 2023, is one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members selected as a 2023 Hites Scholar and will receive a $10,000 scholarship for baccalaureate studies.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Landry May, a spring 2023 graduate from Sheridan College, is one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members selected as a 2023 Hites Scholar and will receive a $10,000 scholarship for baccalaureate studies.

The Hites Transfer Scholarship is awarded to Phi Theta Kappa members who are preparing to transfer to a bachelor’s degree-granting college or university. Winners were selected from among 2,700 applicants nationwide for outstanding academic achievement and rigor, leadership accomplishments and engagement in college and community activities.

