10-20-20 sheridan college stock 4web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Business Alliance awarded several community college students the first-ever Shaping Wyoming's Future award. 

Sheridan College's Eric Trueblood was one of the eight selections. 

Tags

Recommended for you