SHERIDAN — Wyoming Business Alliance awarded several community college students the first-ever Shaping Wyoming's Future award.
Sheridan College's Eric Trueblood was one of the eight selections.
One student was selected from each of Wyoming’s eight community colleges to receive the award based on their personal story of determination and success while at their respective college.
The Wyoming Business Alliance recognized these students for the ways they have each transformed their lives through their experiences in the Wyoming community colleges system, and how their efforts while attending college and participating in their communities in a variety of ways are shaping the future of Wyoming.
Each student will receive a $250 award during a private reception Jan. 10. Award recipients will also be introduced during the Joint Legislative Session Jan. 11.