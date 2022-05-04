SHERIDAN — Nolan Muggli and Trenton Chapman competed in the Wyoming State Leadership and Skills Conference and excelled while demonstrating their trade, earning two medals at the competition in Casper April 13.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry workers teaming up to ensure America has a skilled workforce. By supplying quality educational experiences to enrich leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development the partnership helps develop framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills that they will use for the rest of their life.
Chapman received a gold medal and Muggli received a bronze medal. Although both competitors treasure their prizes, Chapman and Muggli noted the experience they have gained is the true trophy.
“No matter your skill level you are going to learn something. Afterward, the judges will walk you through and explain concepts even further,” Muggli said. “SkillsUSA is directly geared towards concepts in industries and careers that you will use in real life if you choose to continue this career.”
Muggli is a first-year student from Miles City, Montana. Muggli hopes to finish his education at Sheridan College and then return to the Montana area to hopefully operate his own service truck.
“I think a competition like this gives students a real-world ‘looksy,’” Chapman said. “It shows how things are really put together and how things are done. It is a real learning experience.”
Chapman is a nontraditional student who agreed to enroll in the diesel technology program if his daughter, Tavia Chapman joined as well. Trenton Chapman said he has thoroughly enjoyed going through the one-year program with his daughter and has seen a lot of improvement in her work as well as his own.
Chapman has been operating in diesel technology most of his adult life and will continue to run his own mobile service truck after he completes his certification. Even with years of experience, Trenton said he has truly valued his time at Sheridan College.
“I’ve learned quite a bit, but I started out with a pretty good understanding of how things worked,” Chapman said. “But that being the case I wonder if I took even more from the program because it refined my understanding of a lot of things,” Chapman said.
Nolan Muggli agreed.
“There are aspects of the program at Sheridan College that have completely changed my mindset and my thought processes while going through the program,” Muggli said.
To learn more about SkillsUSA, see skillsusa.org or the Wyoming chapter website can be found at skillsusawyoming.org.