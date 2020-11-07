SHERIDAN — Sheridan College theater and dance students will perform a series of live-streamed performances for elementary school children Nov. 18-20.
The shows have been created for second- to sixth-grade students and are inspired by local history and legends. The short performances will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. each day on Sheridan College’s YouTube channel and are free for to the public to view.
The Sheridan College Theater and Dance department is partnering with local elementary school teachers to incorporate the series into their standard instruction for language arts lessons and help meet their theater standards for the semester. The stories will be used to explore craft and structure in a set of follow-up educational activities provided to teachers and parents. As part of their learning, students will express their response to the production through written and visual work. Students will then be able to enter their responses into a competition where the most creative responses will receive a prize.
According to Sheridan College theater instructor Lauren Graffin, this online experience will give local kids a new way of accessing the arts, while protecting the health and safety of the community.
“We’re very excited to bring these stories inspired by local history to life through theater. Our students have been working hard for weeks on the performances, which during these uncertain times has presented new and unique challenges,” Griffin said. “We have all worked to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff and audiences, whilst also making sure young people have access to theater and the arts during this time.”
The series begins with “The Lonely Sea Monster of Lake De Smet” on Nov. 18. Intended for kindergarten through second-graders, Sheridan College theater students reimagine the misunderstood monster of Lake De Smet. Children will join a wild adventure with Smitty the Sea Monster and his friend Sadie. This story about endurance, strength and love is sure to keep students entertained. Next, second- through fourth-graders join Amara on an adventure of a lifetime as she travels across continents and time with her unique rug in “Amara’s Adventure” on Nov. 19. At the end of the show, students are asked to solve the mystery: How did Amara’s rug escape the dragon’s clutches and end up in the Kendrick Mansion?
Lastly, on Nov. 20, “The Curious Case of the Missing Hula-Hoop Girl” invites fourth- through sixth-graders to solve a mystery at the circus. The performance features a juggler, acrobats, a strong man and more.
Performances are free and will be available on the Sheridan College YouTube channel at youtube.com/scgenerals. Educational prompts and competition entry details can be found at www.sheridan.edu/academics/programs-a-z/theater-and-dance/sheridan-college-theatre.