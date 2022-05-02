SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College theater and dance students will present "The Hunting of the Snark" at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Sophie’s Stage on May 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. In addition to this performance the play will also be presented to area school children May 5 at the same times, that performance is not open to the public.
Inspired by the Lewis Carroll poem, "The Hunting of the Snark," playwriter Annabel Wigoder creates a family musical that follows a riotous gang of adventurers who set off on a quest on Snark Island and encounter many mythical creatures along the way. "The Hunting of the Snark" is suitable for audience members of all ages.
This play will feature Adrianna Carver as the baker, Cameron Allender as the banker, Kobe Dewitt as the bellman, Beau Miller as the boy, Amber Steier as the butcher and Bandersnatch and Erin Hafemann as Jub Jub Bird. The play was directed by Lauren Graffin Estrada with musical direction by Amanda Patterson. The play’s scenic design is attributed to Rachael Anderson. The technical direction is conducted by Erin Hafemann.
“I remember going to the theater as a child and being mesmerized by the magic of it all,” Graffin Estrada said. “This musical returns us to a place of fun and imagination, and we want children in our community to have the same experience, to return to that sense of wonder.”
Tickets are available through the WYO box office. The price for students is $5, $10 for seniors and military and $15 for adults. For tickets and more information, see www.wyotheater.com or call the box office at 307-672-9084.