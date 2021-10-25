SHERIDAN — There’s no place like home, but if you’re far from home and have a passion for agriculture, Sheridan College’s Mars Agriculture Center is a pretty good substitute.
“In the ag program, I feel like we’re our own little family,” student Michael Diggins said. “If you love agriculture, this is where you belong.”
“This is the place I’d live if I didn’t have my dorm,” freshman Zac O’Roarke said. “We just kind of live in our own little bubble of agriculture here, and we want to stay where the agriculture is.”
Both Diggins and O’Roarke came to Sheridan College from miles away — Wallowa County, Oregon and Basin, Wyoming, respectively — and were brought here by their own passions and advice from teachers and advisors.
They feel lucky to have landed in Sheridan, they said. Now, they’re hoping to become advisors themselves, traveling back to their hometown schools in an effort to recruit the next generation of Sheridan County agriculture students.
“When I read what the AGbassador program was about, I was immediately onboard,” O’Roarke said. “I want to be like my advisor and have a kid come to me and find their direction and purpose in life.”
Diggins and O’Roarke are two of 14 newly minted ag ambassadors — or AGbassadors for short — who will be traveling to 28 schools across the state and country over the next months in an effort to spread the word about the college’s ag program.
The AGbassadors reflect a variety of experience levels and hail from Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada, South Dakota and the Crow Indian Reservation, according to Mae Smith, director of Agriculture at the college. But they’re united by their passion for the Sheridan College program.
“As the director of agriculture, I had to interview the potential AGbassadors, and everyone really raved about our faculty members and the family feel of the department,” Smith said. “That was just the best feeling for me, because it shows we have built a great program.”
The AGbassadors are planning to do the bulk of their work as they return to their hometowns over Christmas break, Smith said. There will also be outreach to local schools in Sheridan County and across Wyoming, and AGbassadors will also participate in on-campus events and campus tours.
The AGbassador program operated on a smaller scale last year, when seven students participated. That program didn’t start until late in the spring semester, when most high school seniors already made college decisions, Smith said. By starting earlier this year, and doubling the number of schools receiving recruitment visits, Smith said she hopes to see enrollment numbers for the program increase.
“I don’t think we have a set enrollment number that we’re aiming for, but we’re hoping for a continual steady increase in students,” Smith said. “We have a great faculty, and we want to make sure their classes are filling up enough that they can continue to offer them.”
The AGbassador program provides an opportunity to educate others about Sheridan College and a chance to develop students’ leadership and public speaking skills, Smith said. In the spring semester, each AGbassador will receive a $500 scholarship for their efforts.
When asked what they might tell a potential recruit to the program, Diggins and O’Roarke have a lot to say. They highlight the college’s affordability, the ag program’s excellent instruction and the extracurricular activities. But they always circle back to the word “family” and the bonds they’ve built with their classmates and instructors.
That family feel may be the program’s biggest selling point, Smith said, and nobody can sell it better than the students themselves.
“It’s important to share the story of Sheridan College agriculture,” Smith said. “And who better to tell that story than the students?”