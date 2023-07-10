SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s summer community classes are giving students — and instructors — the chance to explore and enjoy interests in an educational, low-pressure environment.

This year, the college is offering numerous courses to the public, including a mountain biking class and a golf class. The courses began June 12 and run for eight weeks.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

