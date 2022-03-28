SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert by the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman on April 2 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public.
For fans of the "Star Wars" movies, this concert will feature John Williams’ Oscar-winning Star Wars Suite alongside other intergalactic classics such as Haydn’s "Overture to The World on the Moon" and Mozart’s "Jupiter Symphony."
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.