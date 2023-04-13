whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theatre and Dance will present ‘Girls Like That’ at the WYO Theatre Performing Arts and Education Center Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for students. This play is designed for ages 14 and up and contains strong language and mild adult themes.

