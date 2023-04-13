SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theatre and Dance will present ‘Girls Like That’ at the WYO Theatre Performing Arts and Education Center Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for students. This play is designed for ages 14 and up and contains strong language and mild adult themes.
‘Girls Like That’ is directed by Dr. Lauren Graffin and is an urgent and explosive production that explores the pressures on young people today in the wake of advancing technology. In the play, a naked photograph of the written main character, Scarlett, goes viral, and she becomes the center of attention for all of the wrong reasons. While rumors run wild and everyone forms an opinion, Scarlett remains silent.
“The play delves into current social pressures youth face, the perils of our digital imprint, and the double standards experienced by women in the present day and throughout time,” said Graffin.
‘Girls Like That’ was written by Evan Placey and was developed and debuted in conjunction with three youth theatres in the UK. ‘Girls Like That’ was named the ‘Best Play for Young Audiences’ at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards in 2015.
To purchase tickets or view a full event schedule at the Whitney Center for the Arts, visit www.sheridan.edu/arts or call the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360