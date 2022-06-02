SHERIDAN — The certified nursing assistant course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field. The CNA program will host a free information session June 6 at 10 a.m. at Sheridan College Broadway Center, room 134.
The Broadway Center is located at 245 Broadway St. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins June 13.
Attendees will learn how becoming a CNA can launch a rewarding career in health care, class requirements and costs for the class. Students no longer need to complete prerequisites before registration. Instead, they will have the opportunity to complete them during the class.
The Sheridan College CNA course consists of seven weeks of online learning, followed by five days of in-person labs and on-site clinics. Students will attain the skills and knowledge they need to take the certification examinations administered by the Wyoming State Board of Nursing that are required to become registered CNAs. This accredited CNA course prepares students for employment at hospitals, long–term care facilities and home-care services.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Maguire, CNA instructor, at 307-675-0303 or emaguire@sheridan.edu.