Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Audience members will have the opportunity to experience various music during Sheridan College’s flute and bass recital Saturday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The recital will feature Rachel Bergman playing flute and alto flute, Mark Elliot Bergman playing double bass and cello and Kathy McNickle playing piano. This event is free and open to the public.

