SHERIDAN — Audience members will have the opportunity to experience various music during Sheridan College’s flute and bass recital Saturday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.
The recital will feature Rachel Bergman playing flute and alto flute, Mark Elliot Bergman playing double bass and cello and Kathy McNickle playing piano. This event is free and open to the public.
The bass and cello portion of the concert will include “Three Waltzes for Double Bass Alone” by Domenico Dragonetti, “Suite for Unaccompanied Double Bass” by John Leach, and “Sonata No. 2 for Cello” by Giambattista Cirri. Other works on the program will include J.S. Bach’s “Sonata for Flute and Piano,” Keith Gate’s “Sonatina,” and a world premiere written by Sheridan College music alum, Ebenezer Eferebor, entitled, “Shades of Love.” The final work on the program, Mike Mower’s “Sonata Latino,” features a solo flute with a salsa band and will involve several guest artists, including Sheridan College students, community members and professional musicians from the region.
Rachel Bergman founded and currently directs the Sheridan College flute choir and she teaches flute and music theory. She completed her undergraduate degree in music and mathematics at Skidmore College, where she was the recipient of a Filene Music Scholarship. Rachel Bergman then earned her doctorate in music theory from Yale University under the direction of Allen Forte.
Mark Bergman is the director of strings and orchestral studies and teaches double bass, electric bass, cello, viola da gamba, composition, songwriting and music history. He completed his doctorate in arts from George Mason University in 2015.
For more information about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call 307-675-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.