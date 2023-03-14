dental hygiene.
Buy Now

A student cleans a patient’s teeth while an instructor observes in the Dental Hygiene Clinic on the Sheridan College campus in 2016.

 Courtesy Photo — Dennis Jacobs |

SHERIDAN — The 10th annual 'Give Kids A Smile' event will take place April 14 -15 at the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic in the B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Science Center on Sheridan College's main campus.

Local dentists, hygienists, and Sheridan College Dental Hygiene students will provide exams, x-rays, cleanings and sealants for local children ages 4-13 years old, free of charge.

Recommended for you