SHERIDAN — The 10th annual 'Give Kids A Smile' event will take place April 14 -15 at the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic in the B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Science Center on Sheridan College's main campus.
Local dentists, hygienists, and Sheridan College Dental Hygiene students will provide exams, x-rays, cleanings and sealants for local children ages 4-13 years old, free of charge.
This event is sponsored by Sheridan College's dental hygiene program. The institution will provide clinic space and schedule all event appointments. Community members have donated appointment supplies, and local dentists and hygienists will donate their time to support this event.
“We are excited to provide these services to the children of the Sheridan community,” said Sara Beres, director of Sheridan College dental hygiene program. “It gives our students the opportunity to participate in service-learning, and see the “volunteerism spirit” in action while partnering with professional colleagues.”
The American Dental Association launched the "Give Kids a Smile" program nationally in 2003 and aims to provide underserved children with free oral health care. According to the ADA's official website, the program has served over 7 million children with free oral health education, screenings, and preventative and restorative treatments.
The Sheridan College Dental Hygiene Program is a scientifically oriented, rigorous, and intensive area of study designed to develop competent dental hygienists who uphold professional and ethical standards through critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making. The program also runs the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic, which provides low-cost, high-quality dental hygiene services for the entire community.
To make an appointment, please call the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic at 307-675-0400 by March 10. Space is limited. Please allow an hour and a half for care on the event day.