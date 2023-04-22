SHERIDAN — A twice Grammy-nominated ensemble, Imani Winds, will perform April 28 at 7 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The ticketed event provides options for attending the concert or dinner and a show. Space is limited.
Imani Winds has led a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through its dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds over the past two decades.
The ensemble’s playlist embraces traditional chamber music repertoire. As a 21st-century group, Imani Winds is devoutly committed to expanding the wind quintet repertoire by commissioning music from new voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live.
Imani Wind’s performance will showcase an entire program celebrating composers of color. The ensemble will perform works by Jeff Scott, Reena Esmail, Paquito D’Rivera, Valerie Coleman, Wayne Shorter and Júlio Medaglia.
Tickets to attend dinner and a show are $50 and include prime seating to Imani Winds’ performance, two complimentary glasses of wine, beer or soft drink, and a little Italy-themed buffet. The bar opens at 5:15 p.m., with dinner to follow.
There are also ticket options only to attend Imani’s Winds’ concert, and has no deadline for purchase of attendance. Concert tickets for adults cost $30, $20 for seniors and veterans and $10 for students K-12.