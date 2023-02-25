SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College jazz studies program, directed by Eric Richards, presents its spring concert of the academic year March 2 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.
The concert will showcase the Sheridan College Jazztet and Sheridan College’s Jazz Ensemble. The program features contemporary and classic jazz selections from Jimmy Heath, Herbie Hancock, Mark Taylor, Ahmad Jamal, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Sheridan College’s very own Colin Stroup and Eric Richards.