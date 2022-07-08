SHERIDAN — The first portion of the 2022 International Hemingway Society Conference will begin July 17 at Sheridan College inside the Whitney Building and will continue through July 20. This event celebrates Hemingway’s love of Wyoming and includes academic sessions, poetry readings and special presentations from award-winning authors such as Craig Johnson, Kevin Powers, Judy Slack, Robert Eldger and Darla Worden. The conference will also feature live music from local favorites, Hemingway specialty drinks and a barbecue.
The 2022 International Hemingway Conference will provide new scholarship opportunities to grant the chance to experience Hemingway’s Rocky Mountain West. The welcome reception scheduled for July 17 will be from 12-5 p.m. There will be additional events from 2-5 p.m. that will feature an art exhibit and presentations from local authors. From 6:30-9 p.m., a special screening of, “Across the River into the Trees,” a movie based on Hemingway’s last full-length published novel, will be shown.
The conference will continue July 18 at Sheridan College with academic sessions and special presentations. There will be a PEN/Hemingway Fundraiser at Sheridan College featuring National Book Award Finalist, Kevin Powers, author of, “The Yellow Birds.” The fundraiser will include a prime rib dinner.
July 19 events will proceed at 8:30 a.m. with continued academic sessions on Sheridan College Campus until 11:45 a.m. when the group will break for lunch. The conference will proceed at 1:30 p.m. with a Hemingway Society Membership Meeting.
Tuesday will continue with an evening organized by Wyoming Humanities and will present, Wine of Wyoming, which is open to the public by the purchase of tickets. Wine of Wyoming will include a barbecue dinner, a specialty drink and live music performed by Dugan Irby from 5-6:30 p.m. A special keynote presentation by author, Craig Johnson, and reading conducted by award-winning actor and “Longmire,” actor, A Martinez, will start at 7 p.m. Immediately following Craig Johnson’s presentation, he will do an author signing of his latest bestseller, “Daughter of the Morning Star,” the 17th novel of the Longmire series. Tickets can be purchased for the community event at sheridan.edu/wineofwyoming or through registration for the conference. Tickets for the event cost $20 per person.
The events July 20 will start at 8:30 a.m. with continued academic sessions on Sheridan College Campus until 5 p.m. The Society Travel Grants Fundraiser will include an Italian dinner, Hemmingway specialty wine, poetry readings by Dave Munsick, and will be hosted at the Historic Sheridan Inn from 5:30-8 p.m. During the dinner, Hinkle Travel Grant recipients will be honored, and this year’s winner of the Blake Emerging Scholar Award will be granted. Preregistration is required for this event.
To conclude the evening July 20, there will be Hemingway trivia, poetry readings, songs and more hosted at the Best Western Sheridan Center at 8:30 p.m. There is no preregistration for this portion of the event.
The conference will continue from July 21 through July 24 in Cooke City, Montana.
To attend the full conference, you must be a member of the society through July 23 to register yourself and your companions.
The International Hemingway Society is offering a local registration discount for anyone wanting to attend the Sheridan portion of the conference. To be eligible you must live in the state of Wyoming. Your local registration will include a one-year membership to the Hemingway Society, the Sunday welcome reception, and all the academic presentations 13-15. The evening dinner programs are optional events and are available to all registered participants. Space is limited and ticket prices vary depending on the program.
For additional information, contact Debi Isakson at debi.isakson@hemingwaysociety.org.