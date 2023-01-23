SHERIDAN — The 13th annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet will be held March 4 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on Sheridan College’s main campus.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table and can be purchased through the Sheridan College Foundation by calling 307-675-0702.
This year’s event features dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as live entertainment by Sam Platts & the Plainsmen. The live and silent auctions will feature handmade items made by SC’s rodeo athletes, western artisan items and experiences provided by local and out-of-state businesses.
All proceeds from the banquet benefit the Sheridan College Rodeo Program and help provide scholarships for rodeo athletes.
For more information about sponsoring or attending this event, contact Sarah Aksamit, Sheridan College Foundation Event Coordinator, at 307-675-0125.