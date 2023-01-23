Sheridan College Rodeo Team 2022-23.jpg

Meet the rodeo team The 2022-23 Sheridan College rodeo team stands in front of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the Sheridan College campus for a photo. The rodeo team is the last athletic program left at Sheridan College. The Generals started their season last weekend in Chadron, Nebraska. They next travel to Riverton this weekend. Sheridan’s hosts its home rodeo Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Pictured, top row from left, are Roan Burrows, Tayson Jones, Daniel Rasmussen, Clancy Glenn, Brodie Bates, Cody Weeks, Wyatt Phelps, Tipton Wilson, Ian Arneson, and Nathan Ruth.

Bottom row, from left, are Hanna Griemsman, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Chase Lapp, Cassidy Schuelke, Corbin Fisher, Callie Aamot, Rory Beach, Brynn Thompson, Joey Carley, Quaid Lardy, Austyn Schafer, Rilee Fisher, Camri Elshere and Peityn Manor.

SHERIDAN — The 13th annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet will be held March 4 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on Sheridan College’s main campus. 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table and can be purchased through the Sheridan College Foundation by calling 307-675-0702. 

