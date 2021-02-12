SHERIDAN — The spring 2021 Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series continues Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with an online lecture titled “A Bug’s Life at Extremes: How the Humble Bee Thrives from Deserts to Mountain Tops” by Michael Dillon, associate professor of zoology at the University of Wyoming.
According to Dillon, native bees are crucial pollinators in agriculture and in wild ecosystems, so recently documented declines in bee populations may have dramatic and far-reaching effects. Determining the causes of these declines and how to address them requires research on the basic ecology and physiology of native bees. In this talk, Dillon will discuss what we’ve learned about how bees cope with environmental and other challenges, such as that they can persist everywhere from the deserts of southern California to the high mountains of western China.
Dillon is an associate professor in the Department of Zoology and Physiology at UW and director of the UW-NPS Research Station. He has studied the physiology and ecology of insects, particularly bees, for more than 20 years across the Western United States, China and Central and South America. His students currently work on diverse topics, including distributions of threatened bees, effects of wind farms on insects, flight and thermal physiology of bumblebees, and overwintering of native bees.
He recently published a Field Guide to the Native Bees of Wyoming with colleague Lusha Tronstad aimed at engaging the public in understanding, appreciating and protecting our native bees.
To attend via Zoom, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or 307-675-0770.