SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host the U.S. Army Band "Wyoming's Own" April 4 at 7:30 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The concert is a family-friendly event that is free of admission.
The 67th Army Band “Wyoming’s Own” is composed of citizen soldiers from Wyoming, Colorado, and other states from across the country who are members of a Military Occupational Specialty Unit that meet one weekend a month with additional periods of active duty to train, rehearse, and perform various missions throughout Wyoming. The group is the only military band in the State of Wyoming and tours around the region to instill esprit de corps within local communities while celebrating the spirit of America's favorite hit tunes.
The 67th Army Band’s performance will be under Chief Warrant Officer Brett White's direction while they showcase various music genres, from patriotic songs to pop classics. In addition to performing a main concert and marching formations, the 67th Army Band can support several smaller ensembles capable of performing selections from various musical genres. These smaller ensembles include Frontier Brass Band, Warrior Band, Independence Rock Band, High Speed Winds, Brass Quintet, Big Band, and Protocol Combo.
For more information about this event, visit www.sheridan.edu/arts or call the Whitney Center Box Office at 307-675-0360.