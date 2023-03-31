03-31-23 PEOPLE u.s. army band wyoming's ownweb.jpg
Sheridan College will host the U.S. Army Band "Wyoming's Own," pictured here, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

 Courtesy photo |

The concert is a family-friendly event that is free of admission.

