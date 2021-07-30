SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Walk-In Wednesdays at the Whitney Academic Center from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 and 18.
The weekly registration events give prospective students an opportunity to drop by without an appointment to register for classes and work with enrollment counselors during extended hours. Fall classes begin Aug. 30 at Sheridan College.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with staff to plan their education, register for classes, learn about financial aid options and address any questions they may have. In addition, those who are interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs are welcome to attend.
In-person and phone or Zoom appointments are also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment with a Sheridan College enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0505.
Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.