SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Career and Technical Education will host an evening information and registration session about the Weekend Welding program. The information night will take place May 25 at 6 p.m. in the Sheridan College Tech Center.
Attendees will speak with representatives from student affairs, admissions, financial aid and the welding department for a better understanding of the program.
The Weekend Welding program is intended to help those with busy schedules and allow them to keep their day job by offering sessions on Fridays and Saturdays. Students of this program will be prepared for entry-level work as welders and will earn their Welding Certificate in one year. Please note that Weekend Welding students are eligible to apply for on-campus housing and financial aid.
The Friday and Saturday courses will begin July 15.
For questions or inquiries call 307-675-0787 or see sheridan.edu/weekendwelding.