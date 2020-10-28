SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Area Woodturners invites everyone to its fourth annual show.
This year, the show will be in the Neltje Gallery, which is located on the second floor in the Whitney Center for the Arts building at Sheridan College. The show runs from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30. Works by the local group of woodturners can be viewed 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will also be an artist’s reception 4-6 p.m. Nov. 5. The public is encouraged to attend and meet with the exhibiting artists. Refreshments will be provided by the Culinary Arts program at Sheridan College.
Wearing of masks is required in all locations on the Sheridan College campus.
For more information about SAW, interested people should contact Harold Golden at 307-672-8326.