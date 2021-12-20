SHERIDAN — After nearly one year of collaboration with Cardiff University, the University of Wyoming and other community colleges across the state, Northern Wyoming Community College District will soon offer an associate degree in software development.
Mark Thoney, an NWCCD instructor in computer science, has led the effort locally. He said the idea for the program began when UW President Ed Seidel asked computer science faculty from the university and community colleges to develop a program based on the model from Cardiff University, located in Wales.
According to UW officials, the online program will help UW and community colleges accomplish their objective of preparing Wyoming residents to participate in the 21st century workforce and diversify the state’s economy.
“In many respects, the economies of Wales and Wyoming have much in common, including a historical reliance on natural resources production and tourism,” Seidel said in a press release earlier this year. “Cardiff University’s software engineering program, part of an effort to help diversify Wales’ economy, is considered internationally to be particularly innovative and effective. We’re excited about the prospect of helping bring it to the people of Wyoming.”
NWCCD’s computer science faculty has submitted all the necessary paperwork to begin offering the degree option in fall 2022, but is awaiting final approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission and other entities.
The program is part of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, an initiative unveiled in January 2021 that is a collaboration between UW and the state’s community colleges. The goal is to diversify the state’s workforce and attract new businesses to the area.
In November, Gov. Mark Gordon announced plans to use $27 million in federal relief money to bolster Wyoming’s higher education opportunities.
A portion of that — $638,000 — will fund the first year of WIN for NWCCD. Walt Tribley, NWCCD president, said a portion of that funding will be used to hire faculty for the software development program. The remainder will be used to reinvest in programs that could bolster the hospitality and tourism industries.
“The governor recognizes the key role higher education will play in Wyoming,” Tribley said. “We need to deliver on phase one, then the state will decide what the process will look like beyond.”
Thoney said in addition to learning code with industry-standard programming languages, students will also learn about the tools and processes used by industry to manage software development, projects and team communications. They’ll also experience using the toolset to manage the full lifecycle software development.
“Another exciting aspect of the new program will be the focus on project-based learning,” Thoney said. “The projects will be identified through partnerships with local and regional businesses. Students will have an opportunity to see real-world problems and interact with industry partners to gather requirements, refine their work and present their final solutions.”
A portion of the program was piloted early this year by students from across the state, including two from NWCCD.
The degree will prepare students for transfer to a four-year degree program and for entry-level jobs in the software industry. Thoney said software developer jobs are projected to grow 22% in the next 10 years. People in those positions build computer applications that allow users to carry out specific tasks and build complex websites, web applications, mobile apps, desktop applications and games. They also automate business processes and help manage and analyze data.
Thoney added the new program will differ from the current UW computer science degree, which focuses on the theoretical side of computer science. The new degree in development is more hands-on and focuses on the development of software for specific applications.
“Software development graduates enter the workforce with the skills and knowledge required to build and maintain the reliable software products we interact with every day,” Thoney said. “Nobody will deny that we need computer scientists to push the field forward and work on complex problems. But, as a nation, we also need to educate a large group of people who can put tools of today and tomorrow to good use supporting businesses in Wyoming and across the country.”
Thoney pointed out nearly every industry — including those recruited by communities like Sheridan — rely on technology to a large degree to drive sales, ensure quality, increase productivity and drive innovation. By turning out entry-level employees who can contribute to those businesses, Thoney said, the program can continue to help local businesses grow and thrive.