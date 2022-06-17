SHERIDAN — Sheridan College recently announced its fall semester community interest class offerings list. These classes provide opportunities for anyone interested to dive deep into a preferred area of interest. Classes offered include a wide variety of topics in subjects such as art, technology, outdoor and cultural topics. Through these various courses, you could earn one to five credits in two to 15 weeks.
College officials noted these class offerings are limited in spots, so those interested should sign up early.
Options for classes include topics ranging from music technology and gunsmithing to fly-fishing and American Sign Language.
For a full list of community interest classes, see sheridan.edu/community.