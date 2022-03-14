SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a jazz concert March 17 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts, featuring guest soloist Dr. Scott Jeppesen on saxophone.
This event is free and open to the public.
Directed by Eric Richards, this evening of jazz features a jazz saxophonist from the region, Scott Jeppesen from Montana State University-Billings. From the SC jazz community, attendees may look forward to the premiere of a new composition titled “Big Horn Bossa” by the SC Jazztet as well as an introduction of Rocio Gosende-Washburn, advisor in Sheridan College’s TRIO program, as a featured jazz vocal soloist.
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.