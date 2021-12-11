SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s “Holiday Swing ‘21” concert will be presented Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center For The Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public and no tickets are required. A nonperishable donation to the People Assistance Food Bank is appreciated.
Holiday Swing is directed by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards and features the Sheridan College Trombone Choir, Concert Brass Ensemble, Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble big band.
Performance highlights will include Christmas and holiday music for brass, “Sleigh Ride,” jazz treatments of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Winter Wonderland” and premieres of Richards’ new arrangements of “Toyland,” the Chanukkah song “Maoz Tzur” and “I Wonder As I Wonder.”
“We are so happy to be able to present our Holiday Swing concert this year after last year’s hiatus,” Richards said. “The Sheridan College Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Concert Brass and Trombone Choir along with our cast of excellent soloists look forward to performing festive arrangements of contemporary Christmas and holiday classics. Holiday Swing! is Sheridan College’s musical holiday gift to our community in gratitude for their wonderful support for the arts.”
For a full schedule of upcoming events, see sheridan.edu/arts.