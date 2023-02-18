tunnel of oppression logo
Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host a multisensory exhibition titled “Tunnel of Oppression,” opening Feb. 20 inside Sheridan College Kooi Library. The display will be accessible to the public Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7:30 p.m.

A reception will take place Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. However, due to the usage of sensitive topics and themes, there is a requirement of 14 years of age to view the exhibition.

