SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host a multisensory exhibition titled “Tunnel of Oppression,” opening Feb. 20 inside Sheridan College Kooi Library. The display will be accessible to the public Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7:30 p.m.
A reception will take place Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. However, due to the usage of sensitive topics and themes, there is a requirement of 14 years of age to view the exhibition.
“Tunnel of Oppression” is an interactive experience that allows participants to walk through a series of scenes that aim to educate and challenge them to think more deeply about issues of oppression. This project is designed to provide an opportunity to express the lived experiences of marginalized groups’ systemic oppression and educate on the systematic nature of oppression and its impact on dominant and non-dominant groups.
This project has been a collaborative effort by Sheridan College, TRIO College Success Program, Advocacy and Resource Center, Uprising, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, Sheridan County Public Health, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Each sponsor will demonstrate concepts of oppression, including immigration experiences through the youth, victim blaming, book bans, human trafficking, privilege and health care, foster care experience, mental illness, sexual assault and moral injury.
For more information about this event, partnerships or exhibits as a part of “Tunnel of Oppression,” see sheridan.edu/too. Questions about this event can be directed to Larissa Bonnet at 307-675-0510 or lbonnet@sheridan.edu.