SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert featuring small ensembles, including the viol consort and flute choir, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts and streaming online.
The event is free and open to the public but entrance tickets are required for both in-person and online options.
"From madrigals to the movie scores, the small ensembles concert at Sheridan College features a diverse repertoire," Director Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman said. "The Sheridan Viol Consort will present 16th and 17th century repertoire, including selections from the Tudor Court composed by Venetian master Giovanni Bassano."
The members of the ensembles will be socially distanced on stage and wear specially-designed masks where possible during the performance. Both in-person and livestream entrance tickets are available for free online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.
The performers will be socially distanced on stage and wear specially-designed masks where possible during the performance. Both in-person and livestream entrance tickets are available for free online at sheridan.edu/arts or by phone at 307-670-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.