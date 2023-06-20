SHERIDAN — Starting this week, Sheridan College will host four Weekend Welding information and registration nights on Thursdays: June 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13, from 5-7 p.m. inside the Tech Center on SC’s main campus.
This event is open to the public and no appointment is needed to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from Sheridan College’s student affairs, admissions services, financial aid and the welding department to better understand the program. The events will also allow guests to tour SC’s Technical Center, meet with faculty, and register for the program onsite.
The Weekend Welding program is intended to help students with busy schedules and allow them to keep their day job by offering sessions on Fridays and Saturdays. This program will prepare students for entry-level work as welders and allow them to earn their welding certificate in just one year. Weekend Welding students are also eligible to apply for on-campus housing and financial aid. Scholarships are available.
Weekend Welding’s Friday and Saturday courses will begin July 21.