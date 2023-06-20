CTE Manufacting_MAK 004web.jpg
Buy Now

Instructor Kevin Fox watches as his student Wyatt Barnett lays a vertical bead during welding class at Sheridan College Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Starting this week, Sheridan College will host four Weekend Welding information and registration nights on Thursdays: June 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13, from 5-7 p.m. inside the Tech Center on SC’s main campus.

This event is open to the public and no appointment is needed to attend.

Recommended for you