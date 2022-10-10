whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a performance by Grammy Award-winning vocal octet, “A Roomful of Teeth,” Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. This ticketed event is open to the public. Tickets for adults are $30, $20 for senior citizens and veterans, and $10 for non-SC students.

According to their biography, Roomful of Teeth is dedicated to reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice. By engaging collaboratively with artists, thinkers and community leaders from around the world, the group seeks to uplift and amplify voices, old and new, while creating and performing meaningful and adventurous music.

