Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning with a few snow showers developing in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.