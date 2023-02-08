SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will host a performance by world-renowned pianist Wei Luo Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/veterans and $10 for students K-12.
Recognized as one of the most significant pianists of her generation, Luo has performed on many of the world’s leading stages. According to Luo’s official website, the artist debuted a 13-concert recital tour throughout China’s major cities and venues in 2022 and has also performed with leading orchestras, including the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, and the National Center of Performing Arts Orchestra.
“This recital is an amazing opportunity for our students and community to hear a world-class performer right here at Sheridan College,” said Christian Erickson, Sheridan College chair of visual and performing arts.
In 2019, her self-titled debut album was released on Universal Music Group’s Decca Gold label and was featured by Gramophone Magazine as “one of the most exciting new releases.”
A review of the album from the San Diego Union-Tribune stated, “This recording reveals a dazzling artist with an astonishing range of colors at her disposal, put to the service of a confident young soul whose musicality suggests the experience of someone two decades older.”
For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, contact the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360 or see sheridan.edu/arts to learn more.