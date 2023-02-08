whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will host a performance by world-renowned pianist Wei Luo Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at Kinnison Hall inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/veterans and $10 for students K-12.

Recognized as one of the most significant pianists of her generation, Luo has performed on many of the world’s leading stages. According to Luo’s official website, the artist debuted a 13-concert recital tour throughout China’s major cities and venues in 2022 and has also performed with leading orchestras, including the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, and the National Center of Performing Arts Orchestra.

