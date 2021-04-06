SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the Whitney Center Jazz orchestra April 10 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
In its first live concert since fall 2019, the Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra, directed by Eric Richards, will perform a wide range of music including tributes to jazz masters Chick Corea and Sammy Nestico, sambas, swing, ballads, funk and more.
Also featured are new treatments of the Great American Songbook (George Gershwin, Billy Joel and Ella Fitzgerald) and new music by Scott Jeppesen, Ben Markley and Sheridan College’s Eric Richards.
In addition, the performance will feature Wyoming’s Alycia Duprey as guest vocal soloist. Duprey is well known throughout the region as an outstanding vocalist and violinist in jazz, classical and crossover music. As part of her set, she will present the WCJO premiere of her song “One True Love."
Tickets are $20 for seniors, $15 for students, $10 for students (K-12, non-Sheridan College) and $10 for livestreaming. For tickets and more information, visit sheridan.edu/arts. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.