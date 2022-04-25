SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra featuring Sheridan’s own Alycia Duprey April 30 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $20 for seniors, $15 for students, $10 for students (K-12, non-Sheridan College) and $10 for livestreaming. Sheridan College students are free to attend.
The Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra is comprised of the finest jazz musician-educators in the region and is directed by Eric Richards. They will perform a wide range of music from samba to ballads to funk, including the music of Isham Jones, Count Basie, Sammy Nestico, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Frank Foster, Hoagy Carmichael, Mike Tomaro and Eric Richards.
Alycia Duprey, featured vocal soloist, is well known throughout the region as an outstanding vocalist and violinist in jazz, classical and crossover music. For tickets and more information, see sheridan.edu/arts. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.