SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s AARP Community Action Team was honored at a banquet Oct. 14 in Casper as the AARP Wyoming Community Action Volunteers of The Year.
Sheridan’s Community Action Team, led by Clarence and Stella Montano, is a constant when it comes to making life better for all Sheridan County residents age 50 years old and older, according to a press release, whether it is showing up at Sheridan’s 3rd Thursdays, the Christmas Stroll, creating and sponsoring a veterans golf tournament or the Sheridan Souper Bowl, a food drive that annually fills food pantries in the county.
“They are the nationwide model for leaders of a Community Action Team,” said AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “They are truly a positive force for older adults and all citizens in Sheridan County.”
Clarence Montano moved to Wyoming 28 years ago from Oregon. He retired from the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in 2000. He is a veteran, serving three years and three months of active duty in the Army. He went on to spend 10 years in the Army Reserves, the National Guard and Air National Guard.
Besides volunteering for AARP, both he and his wife, Stella, serve on the board of directors for Life Link of Sheridan County, are members of the VFW Auxiliary and serve on a committee overseeing the Sagebrush Community Garden. Clarence Montano’s talents at setting up charity golf tournaments have benefitted seven different organizations, including AARP Wyoming.
Stella Montano remains a driving force behind the Sheridan Community Action Team when not busy doing everything from acting as a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador to her role as president-elect of the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, which supports the hospital with volunteer needs such as staffing the surgical waiting room and raising $40,000 a year for needs not met by the hospital’s standard budget.
Stella Montano is also the president of Life Link of Sheridan County and has volunteered with the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association, completed dementia workshops and coordinated health fairs and the Council of Social Agencies.
Organizations in and around Sheridan have also taken notice of Stella Montano’s work. In 2015, AARP Wyoming honored her as the organization’s Outstanding Community Partner, while working at The Hub on Smith — Sheridan’s senior center — working with the family caregiver program. The Sheridan Chamber also honored her with the “Spirit of Sheridan,” Award.