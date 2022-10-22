SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s AARP Community Action Team was honored at a banquet Oct. 14 in Casper as the AARP Wyoming Community Action Volunteers of The Year.

Sheridan’s Community Action Team, led by Clarence and Stella Montano, is a constant when it comes to making life better for all Sheridan County residents age 50 years old and older, according to a press release, whether it is showing up at Sheridan’s 3rd Thursdays, the Christmas Stroll, creating and sponsoring a veterans golf tournament or the Sheridan Souper Bowl, a food drive that annually fills food pantries in the county.

