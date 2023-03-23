SHERIDAN — Since the summer of 2019, Sheridan Community Land Trust Historic Program Manager Carrie Edinger has dedicated her work to make Sheridan County history accessible to everyone. She will present her most recent project, a recorded tour of the Big Goose Creek, for the Big Horn City Historical Society and the general public March 26.
“It, essentially, is a video version of the sights on our Big Goose Creek walking tour,” Edinger said. “This is available to the community, especially those who are not able to go on the walking tour.”
Her first two virtual tours included the human migration of southeastern Sheridan County and Black Diamond Trail driving tours. Both of the virtual tours are accessible on the Sheridan Community Land Trust website.
Her third, the Big Goose Creek tour, will be narrated by Sheridan Community Land Trust tour guide Bill Yellowtail. This will be her first tour with narration in the background. The tour was recorded on Zoom and put together by Little Goose Multimedia. The video contains photos and videos of the site with recorded narration.
“It is a historical tour of just the heart of Sheridan, Wyoming,” Yellowtail said. “It reflects the deep history of our landscape and our community. The tour illustrates and follows western history.”
The tour includes some of the earliest structures in Sheridan County and the natives around the area.
Edinger has been a guest speaker for the Big Horn City Historical Society a few times prior. The society provides a space for those wanting to share a message about local history.
“Carrie has been coming to our meetings for several years,” Big Horn City Historical Society Vice President Judy Slack said. “When she joined the land trust, she reached out to historical societies around. She presents for the Big Horn City Historical Society and we present for the Sheridan Community Land Trust programs.”
Big Horn City Historical Society meetings occur on the last Sunday of the month, starting at 1 p.m. with a potluck. At 2 p.m., the presentation starts. They meet at the Big Horn Women’s Club.
“The community can just show up,” Slack said. “They do not need to bring any food if they do not want to eat. Anyone is welcome to come and participate.”
Engler and Yellowtail hope the Big Goose Creek Virtual Tour provides the community with an alternate method to engage in Wyoming history. Often, Slack said she has seen 30 to 40 participants at each society meeting.
“The Sheridan Community Land Trust has just done a marvelous job with the tour,” Yellowtail said. “I enjoyed being a part of the process and I cannot wait to release it to the public.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.