SHERIDAN — Since the summer of 2019, Sheridan Community Land Trust Historic Program Manager Carrie Edinger has dedicated her work to make Sheridan County history accessible to everyone. She will present her most recent project, a recorded tour of the Big Goose Creek, for the Big Horn City Historical Society and the general public March 26. 

“It, essentially, is a video version of the sights on our Big Goose Creek walking tour,” Edinger said. “This is available to the community, especially those who are not able to go on the walking tour.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you