SHERIDAN — The next Explore History program organized by the Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Hub on Smith will take place Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees will visit the first homestead cabin site in what is now Big Horn. In 1878, O.P. Hanna decided to build his cabin near a clear creek, in a sheltered meadow with a view of the Bighorn Mountains. Hanna was the first permanent settler in what later became Sheridan County. He dedicated years as a founding father of business and local government. The tour will be hosted by the Big Horn City Historical Society.