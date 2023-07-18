SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved the Rising Ground Minor Subdivision and received a review of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week from Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska during its regular meeting Monday.
The subdivision received a positive recommendation from the Sheridan Planning Commission and will divide 33.51 acres at 3200 N. Main St. into two tracts. One tract will be 4.95 acres, the other will be the remaining 28.56 acres.
Doug Carlton, owner of Carlton Construction, said Sheridan Hills will be constructed on one of the tracts.
“The Rising Ground development is a very crucial step in addressing a situation that I feel very passionately about,” Carlton said. “It’s part of a master community we’re developing called Sheridan Hills Attainable Housing Project.”
Carlton said he feels passionately about providing homes for working-class families and has previously presented about Sheridan Hills during a Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council developer listening session.
The money generated by selling one of the tracts will be used for attainable housing infrastructure on the property.
He told city council Monday the project is a long-term solution to Sheridan’s current issue of a lack of attainable housing and is a 20-year plan to provide attainable housing to working-class families. Carlton also said he plans to approach council several more times in the coming months to
Council approved the subdivision unanimously.
SPD Rodeo Week review
As events downtown during Sheridan WYO Rodeo week have evolved into smaller events hosted by individual businesses, the workload of SPD officers has decreased.
In previous years, a Rodeo Week street dance forced all of SPD’s patrolling officers to cancel their days off from Thursday to Saturday of Rodeo Week. This caused officers to work 10-12 hour days, costing the department up to $20,000 for overtime pay.
Crowds during the street dance approached, and at times surpassed, 3,000 people and required up to 20 officers on foot at the event. Koltiska said the street dance has slowly evolved into single businesses, rather than a group of businesses, hosting concerts. Koltiska said the shift has helped avoid having officers forced to cancel a day off and improved the general demeanor in the department following Rodeo Week.
“It really has improved everyone’s… demeanor come Sunday morning about six o’clock,” Koltiska said. “Nobody was very fun to be around in the patrol room at 6 a.m. Sunday morning after Rodeo Week.”
As compared to years when the street dance was put on, 14 officers were on duty for each of Friday and Saturday nights. Koltiska said grants paid for the additional $6,000 worth of extra hours worked by SPD staff during Rodeo Week, representing a significant decrease from previous years.
This year, businesses to host concerts included The Mint Bar, Rainbow Bar, The Warehouse Gastropub, Black Tooth Brewing Company and Pony Grill and Bar.
Looking ahead, Koltiska said he’d like a better schedule of parade staging entries and earlier advertising of road closures and the parade route to help ensure Sheridanites are well informed.
He also said businesses that plan to close roads for nightly events should communicate better with nearby businesses so owners are more well informed.