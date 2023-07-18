SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved the Rising Ground Minor Subdivision and received a review of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week from Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska during its regular meeting Monday.

The subdivision received a positive recommendation from the Sheridan Planning Commission and will divide 33.51 acres at 3200 N. Main St. into two tracts. One tract will be 4.95 acres, the other will be the remaining 28.56 acres.

Recommended for you