SHERIDAN — As the city of Sheridan continues to grow, it annexes new properties into city limits. Some annexations can lead to the creation of county islands, pieces of unincorporated county land surrounded by land within city limits.
City attorney Brendon Kerns proposed a resolution during Sheridan City Council’s study session Monday to potentially address six county islands impacting elections. The resolution, should council approve it, instructs the Public Works Department to begin the process of annexing the county islands.
The parcels are located along Kroe Lane, Leopard Street, North Main Street and Canfield Street.
Kerns said there are several benefits to annexing the county islands, including increased ballot security and more effective emergency service response and nuisance control.
“Right now… someone, theoretically, could go through election records and find out who someone voted for because of this split ballot issue because there’s only one unique ballot in that entire precinct,” Kerns said.
The split ballots are the source of several challenges posed to Sheridan County as a result of county islands. Additional training is required for election judges to ensure they give voters the correct ballot. If an election judge gives someone an incorrect ballot, the affected election could become null and void, depending on how tightly contested the election is.
Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson most recently gave a presentation during the May 15 council meeting, during which she outlined issues associated with county islands. Schunk Thompson said during the presentation the solution is a city annexation of the islands.
Sheridan County GIS Coordinator Richard Immell previously told The Sheridan Press every existing split ballot during 2020 redistricting was fixed. The split ballots that exist now are a result of census blocks.
Mayor Rich Bridger said Sheridan County is willing to split costs associated with the annexation with the city.
Council is set to vote on the resolution during its regular meeting Tuesday. If the resolution is approved, the Public Works Department will conduct a survey of each property, create a map and file an annexation report. Once the work is completed, the annexations will go before council for a vote.