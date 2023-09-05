09.05 county islands.jpg
The map provided by Sheridan County GIS shows the locations of six county islands in Sheridan County. They are shown by four separate areas on the map.

SHERIDAN — As the city of Sheridan continues to grow, it annexes new properties into city limits. Some annexations can lead to the creation of county islands, pieces of unincorporated county land surrounded by land within city limits.

City attorney Brendon Kerns proposed a resolution during Sheridan City Council’s study session Monday to potentially address six county islands impacting elections. The resolution, should council approve it, instructs the Public Works Department to begin the process of annexing the county islands.

