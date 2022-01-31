Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 47F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.