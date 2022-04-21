SHERIDAN — With just enough for a quorum, the Sheridan County Library System Board of Trustees shared a few updates at its monthly meeting.
Library Director Cameron Duff said he and board treasurer Chad Saeler went over a preliminary library budget with Sheridan County commissioners recently. Duff said commissioners had many questions and finalization of the budget will likely take place in June.
“There’s a lot still up in the air, as there normally is each year,” Duff said. “...Now it’s more like a waiting game. (Commissioners) have to see how revenues come in, to see sales tax projections, what the other departments have gone through. I think everyone will struggle with the idea of cost of living and inflation for just utilities, insurance, all that stuff, let alone salary-type inflationary costs.”
While waiting for budget finalizations, Duff said circulation has increased year over year and, in general, county libraries are starting to become busier overall.
The Friends of the Library members continue to plan its summer fundraiser for the library. This year the event will be from 8 a.m. to noon June 25 and will include a fun run and festival-type activities. Duff said Friends of the Library members have been securing vendors and sponsorships for the event.
The board unanimously approved the patron code of conduct policy with no changes to the policy.
The library board meets again May 18 at 4:30 p.m.