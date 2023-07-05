SHERIDAN — Much like Sheridan County municipalities, the county itself will see a larger budget for fiscal year 2024 because of increasing costs.
Budget requests for the fiscal year that began July 1 total $4,049,990 more than the adopted expenditures last year and all but one department requested at least 2.19% more than last year.
“Even though you know, there are increases, I think we're very, very conservative about how we approach it. We don't have the financial challenges now that we had six or seven years ago…” Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “We're the stewards of the taxpayers' money and we want to make sure that we're good stewards.”
The increasing expenditures, Ringley said, reflect similar issues seen across the state and country.
“Almost every department's budget is up this year a little bit, but just because of natural things that are happening all over like, you know, inflation, cost of goods, and of course employee expenses,” Ringley said.
Ringley added the county values its employees and, given that Sheridan County is in the service industry, the only way to serve people is with people.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Cameron Duff said employee expenses are increasing by an average of 8.3%, which includes pay raises and health care insurance increases.
The elections department was the only one to have a decreased budget this year, with $183,478 less requested for FY24, likely due to the fact there is not a major election during the fiscal year.
The county’s revenues are also expected to increase, though the amount remains unclear as Sheridan County is still receiving money and information from the state and federal government, Duff said. Most of the increase in revenue is due to additional American Rescue Plan Act funds being included in the county budget.
“So (this year is) kind of an aberration if you look at it in the long haul,” Ringley said. “This next year is kind of unusual just because of the (ARPA) funds.”
A majority of ARPA funds the county will receive are going toward projects that will begin or finish construction this year. Duff said renovations at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office will likely finish by September and getting backup generators set up will continue through the fall.
“The biggest new project would be the Brooks Street greenspace, that one was approved this past month,” Duff said. “They’re probably not going to get started until August on that.”
Earlier this month, Sheridan County commissioners reviewed and unanimously approved a contract with Sheridan-based Northern Underground worth $2.2 million for the Brooks Street greenspace renovation. The street is adjacent to the Sheridan County Courthouse to the west.
Duff emphasized the budget remains a work in progress and will likely not be finished until July 6 at the earliest. Sheridan County budget hearings are currently slated for July 17 and 18; the county commission is set to vote on the budget July 18.