SHERIDAN — Through one election cycle, Gail Symons’ WY Vote has had varying levels of candidate use statewide.
A goal of the website is to ensure Wyoming voters are informed in each election in a “militantly nonpartisan” fashion, Symons said. She first spoke with The Sheridan Press about the website in Feb. 2022, when she said a goal was to increase voter turnout.
Symons broke down the website’s purpose into three categories: Understanding the authority and responsibility of a given elected position; what is a candidate’s experience and what are their ideas around meeting the requirements for the position; and constituents’ priorities. Another goal of the website is to make each of the categories available in a central location.
Information for each Wyoming county’s candidates and ballot initiatives is made available. Symons said she wants to keep the information at a state level, though.
“I will not, I do not, deal with national politics,” she said. “WY Vote is about Wyoming.”
Symons has been involved in Wyoming politics for several years, which includes two campaigns for state Legislature seats. Her connections around Wyoming have helped the website gain notoriety as well.
“Because I know so many incumbents in the Legislature, a lot of the incumbents put profiles in throughout the state because I reached out to them,” Symons said.
Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder are the two statewide officials who have filled out profiles on WY Vote.
Beyond Sheridan County, WY Vote has had varying levels of success across the state, Symons said.
“Some counties, they didn’t do anything at all. Other counties got quite a bit,” Symons said. “Teton County was all over it.”
While former candidate profiles are no longer available on the WY Vote website, elected officials’ profiles are available. In Teton County, five such profiles are available; nine are available in Sheridan County, which is among the most in the state. In total, 18 of the state’s 23 counties have at least one seated elected official who filled out a WY Vote profile; Big Horn, Crook, Washakie, Hot Springs and Platte counties are the five missing.
Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell filled out a profile on WY Vote because of the website’s uniform nature.
“I wanted to participate because there wasn’t, or isn’t, a great place to get information on candidates. Some candidates have websites, some don’t. Some send flyers, some don’t,” Haswell said. “You can frame what you want to on your website or in those flyers. So, I liked that all the questions were uniform for every candidate, and it’s a nonpartisan site so it’s unbiased.”
The format allows the website to operate similarly to a candidate forum while having the information available after questions are answered.
Looking ahead, Symons said she wants to continue developing the website by continuing to add more information. She also said she hopes to travel to each of the state's 23 counties and speak with community members about their priorities and ways to efficiently help inform voters, Symons said.