06.08 wyvote.jpg
Buy Now

Gail Symons, pictured Wednesday, June 7, 2023, founded WY Vote to help ensure Wyoming voters are informed for each election. The website is beginning to gain notoriety, which is due in part to Symons's connections with legislators around the state.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Through one election cycle, Gail Symons’ WY Vote has had varying levels of candidate use statewide.

A goal of the website is to ensure Wyoming voters are informed in each election in a “militantly nonpartisan” fashion, Symons said. She first spoke with The Sheridan Press about the website in Feb. 2022, when she said a goal was to increase voter turnout.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you