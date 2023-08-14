SHERIDAN — Sheridan County celebrities were “Hooked on a Feeling” and couldn’t “Shake it Off” to help fundraise for Wyoming 211 Friday night.
Wyoming 211 is a nonprofit helpline designed to lessen the burden of 911 operators by taking non-emergency calls; the organization directs Wyomingites to the nearest health and human services they’re eligible to utilize. Every state has a similar program and many receive funding directly from the state. Wyoming 211 has been around since 2011.
Since June 7, 2019, the earliest date electronic data is available, Wyoming 211 has received 1,069 service requests from people in Sheridan County. Over the last year, 202 people in Sheridan County have made service requests. Statewide, there have been 6,398 service requests over the last year and 29,457 since June 7, 2019.
The most common service requests submitted to Wyoming 211 from Sheridan County and statewide are related to rent and utility bill payment assistance.
Wyoming 211 is a nonprofit organization and is more heavily reliant on grants and fundraising efforts. The organization hosted its inaugural Lip Sync Battle at Sheridan College to help raise funds through ticket sales and a paddle raise, during which attendees raised a paddle pledging a donation amount.
Funds raised will have several purposes, including improving Wyoming 211 marketing programs and curating a mobile app that makes the organization’s resources more easily and widely accessible to Wyomingites.
“Something that we found out during COVID was that not everybody has access to the internet, but they do have a cellphone, and they’re pretty savvy in how they use it,” Wyoming 211 Director of Development and Marketing Olivia Schon said. “So, we thought a mobile app would just be one other way that we can meet people where they are and connect them to those resources.”
Schon said Sheridan government officials have been accepting and supportive of Wyoming 211.
“We could have selected lots of different cities to host our inaugural event in, but Sheridan just seemed like the right place,” Schon said.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, owner of Black Tooth Brewery Tim Barnes and First Federal Bank Cash Management Officer Kim Wells were on the judges’ panel Friday night. Judges scored performances based on performers’ lip sync ability, creativity, crowd engagement and costume design.
“It’s going to be tough on the judges for us to score and judge these guys. It’s gonna be good,” Dominguez said. “It’s for a good cause and we’re excited.”
Performers included: Getting Chippy, a trio of Advanced Therapy staff; What’s All the Hubbub, a pair of The Hub on Smith staff; Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark; Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle; Bev Leichtnam and Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger; and Guns N’ Rotary, a group of Rotary Club women.
The crowd cheered for each performance but among the loudest were for Siddle, What’s All the Hubbub and Guns N’ Rotary. Siddle galloped onto the stage on his trusty steed, a stick horse made by his father he borrowed from his grandson. Guns N’ Rotary’s security team earned their jobs, as they had to keep rowdy fans off the stage.
What’s All the Hubbub took home the award for Best Lip Sync Performance for their electric rendition of “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. The pair, Ryan Landis and Erin Kranz, donned matching cheer uniforms.
“Ryan picked the song and from there we just had to have fun with it,” Kranz said, trophy in hand.