SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a State Homeland Security Program grant for Story Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD), providing funds for the installation of a new fire siren in the amount of $18,759.58.

SVFD Chief Heather Watts said the fire siren will be used as an emergency signal to alert Story residents in the event of a fire or flood that might require evacuation. It would replace the current fire siren, which is quite outdated and not loud enough for the entire town of Story to adequately hear.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

