SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved a State Homeland Security Program grant for Story Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD), providing funds for the installation of a new fire siren in the amount of $18,759.58.
SVFD Chief Heather Watts said the fire siren will be used as an emergency signal to alert Story residents in the event of a fire or flood that might require evacuation. It would replace the current fire siren, which is quite outdated and not loud enough for the entire town of Story to adequately hear.
“Since we live in that urban interface and we often have fires that are so close to us on a yearly basis, we’ve come up with our evacuation plan and have put up signs around the community,” Watts said. “[The new siren would be] just another tool to alert folks that something is going on and they need to get moving and take action quickly.”
Watts said the old fire siren would be made use of with plans to relocate it near Story Fish Hatchery, extending the reach of the sirens to the west end of Story. This way, the sirens will work in tandem to ensure signals are properly heard by everyone in the event of an emergency.
“We’re continually getting new gear as we can afford it,” Watts said. “That’s one of the struggles of having a volunteer fire department: having extra funds lying around.”
Following the grant approval, SVFD has made plans for installation. An exact date has not yet been decided upon, but the new siren will ideally be installed by spring.
“We’re just really excited to be able to serve our community and make sure we can provide quality service and medical care,” Watts said. “It’s [a job] that all of our volunteers take very seriously.”
