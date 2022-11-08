11-08-22 CERT awardweb.jpg
During the Board of County Commissioners staff meeting Monday, awards for 20 years of service to the Sheridan County Community Emergency Response Team were presented to four individuals. Pictured, back row from left are Sheridan County commissioners Nick Siddle, Lonnie Wright, Tom Ringley and Terry Cram. Front row from left are Tammy Tarver, Pete Tarver, Ines Olver and Milt Liming.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — During the Board of County Commissioners staff meeting Monday, awards for 20 years of service to the Sheridan County Community Emergency Response Team were presented to Tammy and Pete Tarver, Ines Olver and Milt Liming.

CERT is a nationwide program with the mission to educate volunteers and the community about disaster preparedness.

