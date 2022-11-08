SHERIDAN — During the Board of County Commissioners staff meeting Monday, awards for 20 years of service to the Sheridan County Community Emergency Response Team were presented to Tammy and Pete Tarver, Ines Olver and Milt Liming.
CERT is a nationwide program with the mission to educate volunteers and the community about disaster preparedness.
The Tarvers helped establish the Sheridan County CERT program in 2002 and were joined a few months later by the Limings. Many people have come and gone from the program, but the Tarvers and Limings voluntarily served this program and Sheridan County for more than 20 years. They have instructed more than a dozen classes for the community, churches and other groups such as the Girl Scouts.
Overall, they trained more than 2,000 people in Sheridan County in disaster preparedness. They have aided whenever called on: they manned a shelter during a gas break, conducted traffic control for numerous fires such as the Dayton fire and provided traffic control for community events such as the yearly WYO Rodeo Parade, Christmas Stroll and Halloween.
They have provided equipment for criminal investigations and spent time providing educational materials during numerous community events such as the fire prevention week and 3rd Thursday. Sheridan County commissioners presented the four individuals with commemorative belt buckles and plaques for their 20 years of volunteer service to the Sheridan County Community Emergency Response Team.