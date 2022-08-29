SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski presented at the 2022 National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City earlier this month, discussing local efforts to address environmental and safety challenges at the former site of the Acme Power Plant.
“What an honor to be selected to present at the national Brownfields conference. It’s a great opportunity to give national recognition to the tremendous support the Acme project has received from our partners,” SCCD Supervisor Susan Holmes said.
Cosponsored by the EPA and International City/County Management Association, the brownfields conference is designed to offer attendees an opportunity to interact with federal, state and local environmental policy and protection decision-makers, the EPA announced in a press release earlier this month.
The conservation district, in collaboration with various government agencies, nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses and other community partners, has been working to reclaim the Acme Power Plant site since an initial feasibility study in 2015. The 5-acre site of the former coal-fired power plant is an important component of Sheridan County’s cultural and industrial history, Rogaczewski said in a previous interview with The Sheridan Press, but the current level of contamination impacts water and land quality, recreational activities and the health and safety of locals and tourists. Past analysis has found asbestos, arsenic, lead and hydrocarbon contamination of soil at the former Acme Power Plant as well as trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene — both chemicals used to remove grease from surfaces and known to cause serious health issues in humans — contamination in soil and groundwater wells.
Ultimately, organizers are working to transform the site into an outdoor recreation space, possibly with repurposed buildings or materials from the former power plant, Rogaczewski said.
SCCD has recently been awarded a series of statewide and national grants to facilitate cleanup efforts at the site, including an Environmental Protection Agency Cleanup Grant and a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality subgrant which will provide more than $1 million for the project over the next three years, SCCD Outreach Coordinator Garrett Key said. The cleanup grant, which is intended to prepare brownfields — or properties, like the Acme site, for which expansion or reuse is complicated by hazardous substances, pollutants or other contaminants — for redevelopment, will provide the project $585,000 for asbestos abatement at the site.
All of these efforts were on display during Rogaczewski’s presentation at the National Brownfields Training Conference, entitled “Partnership power: Integrating federal, state, local and private resources to reimagine the Acme Power Plant.” The presentation showcased the importance of bringing together numerous, diverse stakeholders to undertake a reclamation project as large and complex as the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project.
In addition to presenting, Rogaczewski said she also learned from the firsthand experience of the conference’s 1,500 attendees, many of whom were reuse experts.
“[Organizers] ensured there were plenty of opportunities to make important connections with U.S., EPA and other resources. I was able to visit face-to-face with several folks that have some connection with the project funding or assistance,” Rogaczewski said.
SCCD officials anticipate site remediation work at Acme will begin in 2023, Key said, after the district secures an environmental consultant this fall.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.