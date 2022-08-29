SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski presented at the 2022 National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City earlier this month, discussing local efforts to address environmental and safety challenges at the former site of the Acme Power Plant. 

“What an honor to be selected to present at the national Brownfields conference. It’s a great opportunity to give national recognition to the tremendous support the Acme project has received from our partners,” SCCD Supervisor Susan Holmes said. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

